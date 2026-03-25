Solink Gains Momentum with New AI-Powered Capabilities to Solve Security Burnout and Reduce Operational Costs

New features in Solink VerifEye pre-filter false positives, reducing thousands of hours of manual monitoring to just a few minutes

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC West 2026 -- Solink, a leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today announced major advancements for Solink VerifEye, the AI-assisted command center designed to modernize global security operations centers (GSOCs). VerifEye is integrated within the Solink platform and enables GSOCs and broader teams to manage intrusion detection, risky transactions, access control events, and multi-site incident response from a single view, ensuring the GSOC is always focused on real threats versus triaging noise.

Using vision language models (VLMs) and unifying data from multiple systems, VerifEye helps security teams reduce noise, limit operator fatigue, and coordinate faster, more consistent responses across a business' footprint, resulting in higher ROI and improved threat prevention.

"Current GSOCs that rely only on humans to watch everything at once are broken," said Mike Matta, co-founder and CEO of Solink. "With VerifEye, we are giving team members a platform to reduce data overload. This doesn't just lower costs; it makes workplaces safer by ensuring that when a real incident happens, the team is fresh, focused, and ready to respond."

Solving the $3.3 Billion False Alarm Problem

Traditional security systems are notorious for triggering false alarms, which might be caused by something as simple as a blowing leaf or a passing animal. In fact, more than 90% of traditional motion alarms are considered non-actionable. This leads to a massive waste of resources, with U.S. organizations spending an estimated $3.3 billion annually on manual alert triage.

VerifEye tackles this challenge head-on by acting as an intelligent filter. The user interface is designed specifically for GSOCs and SOCs, featuring activity tracking and priority-based queuing. AI identifies and prioritizes high-risk signals, such as unauthorized entries or suspicious transactions, and places them in a queue for a human to review. This approach, known as human-in-the-loop (HITL), ensures that while AI does the heavy lifting, a person always makes the final call on the best course of action.

A Support System for Staff, Not a Replacement

Recent data shows the scope of the problem: 76% of security leaders cite alert fatigue as their top challenge, leading to high turnover and burnout. VerifEye is designed to provide immediate relief to these teams by:

Eliminating digital noise: AI pre-filters thousands of false positives, saving thousands of hours of staff time annually.

Speeding up response: While traditional non-emergency dispatch can take hours, video-enabled response via VerifEye can reduce response time to as little as 3 minutes.

Simplifying workflows: Whether it's a door left open, a risky transaction at the cash register, or an after-hours delivery, all signals are managed in a single dashboard.

Beyond Security: Total Business Visibility

Unlike traditional security platforms that only monitor for break-ins, VerifEye is a command center for the entire business. Every action an operator takes is logged in an audit trail, which is vital for legal compliance and insurance. It bridges the gap between different departments by centralizing:

Access control, managing who enters the building and when. Loss prevention, monitoring for suspicious transaction patterns in real-time. Operations, identifying service disruptions or traffic anomalies that impact the bottom line.

Solink VerifEye does not require expensive new hardware or complex installations; it can be integrated into existing systems within minutes, making high-end AI security accessible to businesses of all sizes.

To see the enhanced Solink VerifEye experience in action, please visit Solink during ISC West 2026, booth #22053. For more information, visit www.solink.com/verifeye

About Solink

Solink is the leader in AI-driven video intelligence for security, loss prevention, and operations. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more - improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com.

Media Contact:

Guyer Group for Solink

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SOURCE Solink