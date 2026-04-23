Solink Named "Overall Store Management Platform of the Year" By RetailTech Breakthrough

Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Standout Companies Advancing Next-Generation Retail Technologies

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solink®, the leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today announced it has been awarded "Overall Store Management Platform of the Year" in the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Solink's AI-driven video intelligence platform is built for retailers - unifying video, POS data, and store operations into one coherent system. By connecting cloud-based video management with transaction data, alarm systems, and foot traffic patterns, Solink's AI understands what normal looks like in your stores - and instantly surfaces what doesn't. Unlike tools that stop at insights, Solink drives consequential outcomes: empowering LP, Operations, and IT teams to act with confidence across every location.

"Our customers report a 51% decrease in theft-related incidents and an 80% reduction in time spent investigating incidents. These very real improvements represent a fundamental shift in how store managers and loss prevention teams operate day to day. Our solutions let them see more, know more, and do more across every store, adding intelligence without complexity," said Mike Matta, co-founder and CEO of Solink. "By offering a breadth of services without sacrificing depth, we're also lowering the barrier to adoption and delivering value quickly - in fact we require no hardware overhaul. We are thrilled to celebrate that Solink has been recognized by RetailTech Breakthrough as the Store Management Platform of the Year."

The platform serves all stakeholders, from frontline store managers to regional operations leaders to security operations centers. Tools like AI video search, dwell-time analysis, traffic counting, exception-based reporting, and real-time video alarms deliver insights for faster, smarter decisions. In addition, the Sidekick AI Assistant acts as an autonomous agent that monitors video and data and takes action in real time.

Beyond security and asset protection, retailers can track cleanliness, displays and service in real time and receive instant alerts when standards drop, providing opportunities to coach employees to keep stores consistent. Solink also works with cameras already in place without requiring businesses to rip out existing infrastructure. The platform caters to businesses across quick-service restaurants, retail, cannabis, property management, and more.

Backed by SOC 2 Type II certification, delivering 99.9% uptime, and with dedicated onboarding support, Solink also assigns each customer a dedicated success manager, 24/7 support, and proactive monitoring.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global retail landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies, and solutions redefining how retailers operate, engage customers, and drive growth. From e-commerce and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation, and in-store innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling retailers to adapt faster, operate smarter, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across 16+ countries, highlighting the rapid global evolution of retail technology and the increasing investment in digital transformation across the retail ecosystem.

"Solink allows retail and multi-location operators the ability to see more, know more, and do more, all from one place. The retail industry is flooded with point solutions, forcing businesses to stitch together separate tools for security, loss prevention, and operational oversight. In many cases, retailers have to rip-and-replace existing camera ecosystems to have the bare minimum of operational visibility," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Solink has set the standard for organizations that want security, intelligence, and operational clarity all in one place without having to manage a dozen separate tools or install new infrastructure. That makes Solink our pick for 'Overall Store Management Platform of the Year.'"

For more information on the Solink AI-driven video intelligence platform, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.solink.com

About Solink

Solink is the leader in AI-driven video intelligence for operations, security, and loss prevention. By connecting video, data, and operational systems in one platform, Solink helps organizations automatically detect and validate risks, inefficiencies, and key issues in real time. With AI-powered visibility, context-rich insights, and automated workflows, Solink empowers teams to see more, know more, and do more – improving safety, reducing loss, and enhancing performance across every location. Learn more at www.solink.com.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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SOURCE Solink