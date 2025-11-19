Solink Named to 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For the third consecutive year, Solink is among the fastest-growing companies in North America

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solink ®, a leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today announced it has been ranked for the third consecutive year in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

"Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row highlights how our investment in AI-driven video intelligence is transforming the way organizations see and understand their operations," said Mike Matta, CEO of Solink. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering technology that enhances safety, strengthens security, and enables smarter business decisions."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Solink

Solink is an AI-driven video intelligence platform that combines video business systems and data to detect threats, send real-time alerts, and uncover insights that improve security and operations. It works with existing cameras, POS and access control systems, and is simple to install, use, and scale. Trusted by leading brands across 35,000+ locations in more than 60 countries, Solink has built a reputation as a trusted partner that goes above and beyond to help customers succeed. Learn more at www.solink.com .

