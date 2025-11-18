Solink Unveils New AI-Driven Tools to Empower Security Teams with Video Intelligence

Latest product update introduces new capabilities to cut through alert fatigue including smarter video alarms, loitering deterrence, and access control integration

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solink ®, the leader in AI-driven video intelligence, today introduced enhanced AI capabilities that accelerate response times and strengthen security operations, transforming everyday security video into business intelligence to improve safety, security, loss prevention and business performance.

Security operations centers (SOCs) and frontline teams are facing more threats, more alerts, and more noise than ever before. From false alarms to missed incidents, the critical signals often get buried under the volume of data streaming each day. Traditional systems weren't built for this pace or complexity, leaving many organizations reacting instead of anticipating what's next.

"With these new AI capabilities, we're helping teams shift from watching to doing," said Mike Matta, CEO of Solink. "Instead of spending hours manually reviewing alerts, they can now focus on actioning verified risks. They can make fast, informed decisions that protect people and drive business results. Our goal is to give every customer time back, helping them move from reactive monitoring to proactive action."

Solink's Fall 2025 product update introduces new AI-powered capabilities designed to help security teams operate smarter and more efficiently, supporting the next generation of lean, intelligence-driven SOCs. Key updates include:

Video Alarms: Enhanced functionality built for SOC and GSOC teams to reduce false alarms, lower response costs, and focus attention on real events that matter.

Enhanced functionality built for SOC and GSOC teams to reduce false alarms, lower response costs, and focus attention on real events that matter. Loitering Deterrence: Intelligent detection and proactive intervention tools to prevent unwanted activity before it escalates.

Intelligent detection and proactive intervention tools to prevent unwanted activity before it escalates. Access Control: New identity verification and remote door-control features that allow teams to manage access directly within the Solink platform, improving visibility and responsiveness.

As part of this update, Solink will preview the next evolution of its AI-driven video intelligence technology that pushes the boundaries of what a modern, intelligent SOC can be. These upcoming capabilities will move beyond detection to true collaboration, with AI Agents that can analyze activity, verify events, and assist human teams in real time. Solink is shaping the future of security operations, where AI works alongside people to deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient protection.

"Solink solved our biggest problem in 24 hours. Now, we save time, stop fraud quickly, and use AI to make smarter decisions. With Solink's AI, we finally have visibility into key data we never had before. We can track dwell time to see how customers use our stores, compare foot traffic to sales, and identify trends to optimize staffing, promotions, and store layouts. Instead of guessing, we now make decisions based on real data," said Hayden Buskirk, IT Manager at Huck's Market.

The updates will be presented during Solink's Fall Product Launch webcast on Wednesday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Register here .

About Solink

Solink is an AI-driven video intelligence platform that combines video with business systems and data to detect threats, send real-time alerts, and uncover insights that improve security and operations. It works with existing cameras, POS and access control systems, and is simple to install, use, and scale. Trusted by leading brands across 35,000+ locations in more than 60 countries, Solink has built a reputation as a trusted partner that goes above and beyond to help customers succeed. Learn more at www.solink.com .

