SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY ACQUIRES ST. LOUIS BREAST CENTER

Purchase Marks Breast Health Leader's Entrance Into Missouri

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has announced the acquisition of St. Louis Breast Center. The acquisition marks Solis Mammography's entrance into the St. Louis market and the state of Missouri, making way for future expansion in the region. Launched by a group of obstetricians and gynecologists in 2010 to offer state-of-the-art breast imaging, St. Louis Breast Center is one of the only independent screening and diagnostic centers in the region.

St. Louis Breast Center's reputation for providing comprehensive and compassionate care makes it a natural fit for Solis Mammography's family of breast imaging centers. Solis Mammography has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for nearly 40 years, serving millions of women in more than 150 communities across the country.

"We're looking forward to building on St. Louis Breast Center's 15-year history of providing quality breast imaging services to the women of St. Louis," said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. "With every new market we enter, we have an opportunity to advance our mission of early breast cancer detection, serve more patients and save more lives."

Solis Mammography's acquisition of St. Louis Breast Center expands its footprint into its 23rd major market. To learn more about Solis Mammography, visit www.SolisMammo.com.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 150 centers in 23 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

