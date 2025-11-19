EMILY SEDGWICK, M.D., NAMED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY

Will Shape and Define the Future of Patient-Centered Care

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, is proud to announce that Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. A fellowship-trained breast radiologist and nationally recognized physician executive, Dr. Sedgwick brings extensive experience advancing women's health and improving patient access to high-quality breast care.

Dr. Sedgwick will be charged with actively shaping and defining the future of Solis Mammography's patient-centered clinical leadership, while ensuring the continued delivery of screening excellence in every community served by the breast health leader.

Throughout her career, Dr. Sedgwick has combined deep clinical knowledge with executive experience to drive improvements in patient care, quality outcomes and access to services. She has held leadership roles including CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans, Executive Chief Medical Officer at UK HealthCare and Chief Medical Officer for multiple HCA hospitals. Her initiatives have led to measurable improvements in patient experience, including eliminating an 89-day delay between abnormal mammograms and biopsies in underserved communities.

Dr. Sedgwick's work has earned national recognition, including being named Press Ganey National Physician of the Year. She is a Fellow of the Society of Breast Imaging and was highlighted in The Good Doctor by Dr. Thomas Lee as one of seven physicians exemplifying inspiring leadership.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Sedgwick as our new Chief Medical Officer," said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. "Her dedication to women's health and her deep experience in leading clinical programs is widely respected. She has a proven record of improving patient access and outcomes, and her leadership will only strengthen Solis' commitment to providing exceptional care to every patient we serve."

"I'm truly honored to join Solis Mammography and to work with such a dedicated team," said Dr. Sedgwick. "Solis has an incredible mission - helping women access comprehensive breast care while driving the latest innovations in early detection. I'm excited to contribute to that mission, to support our teams across the country and to ensure every patient experiences an unparalleled level of personalized care."

Based in Dallas, TX, Dr. Sedgwick holds an M.D. and MBA, is board-certified and has a long history of advancing clinical programs and process improvements in women's health.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 150 centers in 23 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

