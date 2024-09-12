SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health and women's health services, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified company for the third consecutive year. This recognition underscores Solis Mammography's ongoing commitment to nurturing a positive and supportive work environment for its team members and further validates the strength of its unique employee culture.

"We couldn't be more honored to receive this remarkable recognition for the third straight year," said Grant Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. "This achievement reflects the individual effort of every single team member in helping us build a welcoming, one-of-a-kind environment that supports compassion, respect, integrity and trust – all while supporting our shared mission of positively impacting lives."

The Great Place to Work Certification is a testament to Solis Mammography's dedication to creating a workplace culture that values collaboration, professional growth, and employee well-being. The certification is earned through an independent analysis of the real-time feedback from employees, highlighting their experiences and perceptions of the company's workplace practices.

Solis Mammography has consistently provided its employees with opportunities for advancement, ongoing education, and a supportive community. The company believes that a positive work environment is vital not only for employee satisfaction but also for consistently delivering exceptional patient care at every center location and in every community it serves across the country.

The Great Place to Work Certification further solidifies the almost 40-year-old company's reputation as an employer of choice in the healthcare industry.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 130 centers in 18 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, South Texas, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida, and through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

