Solis Tek to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 18

DATE: Thursday January 18, 2018

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0118prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Revenues of $7.34 million for the first nine months of 2017; up 11.4% over the same period in 2016.

for the first nine months of 2017; up 14.5% over the same period in 2016 Successful launch of proprietary Digital Lighting Controller to unprecedented market response and demand

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Solis Tek's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. The Company's customers include retail stores, distributors and commercial growers in the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit our website, www.solis-tek.com.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

