Soliton Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recently Announced Significant Discovery and FDA Clearance

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), will conduct a webcast to discuss its recent announcements regarding its significant discovery of acoustic subcision and its 510(k) clearance for its acoustic shockwave RAP device. The webcast will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Webcast Details

Interested parties can access the live webcast on the Company's website under the Investors section at http://ir.soliton.com.

A replay of the webcast call will be available for 30 days at https://ir.soliton.com.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product uses rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing its Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is also investigating additional indications for its RAP technology based on early clinical testing indicating the potential for RAP to reduce the appearance of cellulite and the potential to assist existing fat reduction technologies in the reduction of subcutaneous fat, as well as preclinical testing suggesting the potential for additional indications related to abberant fibrotic activity. Although our device is now cleared for sale in the United States for the tattoo removal indication, it remains investigational and not yet cleared for these additional indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

