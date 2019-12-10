Soliton Appoints Mary Stoll as Senior Director of Clinical Development

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced the appointment of Mary Stoll as Senior Director of Clinical Development. Ms. Stoll will have responsibility for direct oversight of all clinical activities of the Company's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device for tattoo removal, improvement in the appearance of cellulite, keloid (scarring), and additional pipeline indications.

Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton's President, CEO and co-founder, commented, "In line with our growth plans, Mary is a welcomed addition to the Soliton team and her appointment corresponds with our strategic increase in clinical activity planned for 2020. Mary brings deep knowledge and related experience, which gives me great confidence in our ability to execute our on-going clinical strategy."

Mary Stoll joins Soliton from Cytrellis Biosystems where she served as Senior Director of Clinical Operations. At Cytrellis, she oversaw and lead all clinical operations activities for new technology targeting skin laxity and was responsible for promoting, executing, and establishing clinical strategies in line with the Company's mission and vision. Prior to her tenure with Cytrellis, she was the Executive Director of Clinical Services at Cynosure, a laser Company acquired by Hologic, Inc. Ms. Stoll holds a Bachelor in Science Health and Science Studies and a nursing degree both from Quinnipiac University.

"We believe Mary's directly-related clinical dermatology experience will help Soliton accelerate and improve our research and development activities. It is evident that Mary's experience directly overlaps the role she will fill at Soliton," states Joe Tanner, the Chief Operating Officer, "but more importantly, we believe she is exactly the right fit within our culture of strong teamwork."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability to successfully complete the clinical trials planned for 2020. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

