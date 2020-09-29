Soliton Selects Lippe Taylor Group as its Public Relations and Customer Engagement Agency

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced that it has appointed Lippe Taylor Group as its consumer health public relations and customer engagement agency. The partnership aims to support the launch of the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device through connected experiences within aesthetic practices and across digital channels.

Soliton's selection of Lippe Taylor Group is another step in advancing the U.S. commercialization of the Rapid Acoustic Pulse device in the first half of 2021.

"Lippe Taylor Group has a deep understanding of the aesthetics industry and will be important in supporting our efforts to create brand loyalty with both our practitioners and future tattoo removal and cellulite reduction patients (should we receive clearance from the FDA for cellulite)" commented Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton. "We look forward to working closely with Lippe Taylor Group and welcome them to the Soliton family."

"We are excited by the future of the Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology in accelerating and optimizing patient outcomes," said Paul Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of Lippe Taylor Group. "Once we learned about the technology and the team at Soliton, we saw enormous potential, and through this partnership we hope to leverage our expertise and relationships in medical aesthetics to help Soliton achieve that potential."

About Lippe Taylor Group

For over 20 years Lippe Taylor Group (LTG) has been a fiercely independent and highly influential digital PR and marketing agency representing brands determined to understand, reach, and move people to take action. LTG specializes in engaging brand communications programs across earned media, digital, and social media. Founded by former magazine editor Maureen Lippe, Lippe Taylor's legacy is launching award-winning, innovative campaigns for some of the world's most significant and successful brands in healthcare and consumer sectors. LTG was named an Agency of the Year in the PR industry in 2019.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to successfully launch our product and achieve clearance of our cellulite reduction technology from the FDA. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

