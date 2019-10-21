Soliton to Announce Keloid Trial Data on October 25, 2019 and Host Webcast at 5:30PM ET to Discuss Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announces it will host a webcast to present the company's interim keloid and hypertrophic scar proof-of-concept ("POC") trial data on October 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

------------------------

Join our more than 200K fans here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

------------------------

The fibrotic scar POC trial data will be presented to the medical community October 24, 2019, at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery ("ASDS"). A press release will make the data broadly available at 8:00 a.m. ET on October 25, 2019, and a follow-up webcast will be held October 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"We will be presenting the results from the initial follow-up visit of our clinical trial to attendees at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery ("ASDS") Annual Meeting on October 24, 2019," stated Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton. "We look forward to being able to share these results with our shareholders and all interested parties through this live webcast and further explain why we believe success with keloid and hypertrophic scars could potentially extend to other fibrotic disorders such as capsular contracture, Peyronie's Disease, and even liver fibrosis."

Interested parties can access the webcast on the Company's website under the Investors section at http://ir.soliton.com.

Keloid and hypertrophic scars (also referred to as fibrotic scars) represent wound healing gone awry. A typical example would be a post-surgical scar that grows beyond its boundaries. Existing published research suggests that factors relating to the wound-healing environment (including extracellular matrix stiffness and tension at the boundary of the scar) can cause fibroblasts to become stuck in a hyper-productive loop, unable to stop the production of collagen that leads to the thickened, raised and dense structures often associated with these fibrotic scars.

The American Osteopathic College of Dermatology estimates that keloids affect around 10 percent of people, whereas hypertrophic scars are more common. Keloid scars are more prevalent among populations with darker skin pigmentation. Hypertrophic scars affect men and women from any racial group equally, with people between the ages of 10 and 30 years old being the most likely to be affected.

Grand View Research estimates the global market for keloid and hypertrophic scars may reach $10.2 billion by 2025. There are few treatment options available for fibrotic scars, which in addition to being disfiguring, can also cause significant discomfort. Currently, the most common treatment is the direct injection of steroids into the scar, however this can require multiple injections and may not be a permanent solution.

Soliton's technology for the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars has not been cleared by the FDA and is not yet available for sale in the United States.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Soliton RAP device to demonstrate safety and efficacy in the reduction of keloid and hypertrophic scars, the ability for Soliton to receive FDA clearance for these additional indications and the ability of Soliton to pursue treatment of other fibrotic disorders. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

soly@lythampartners.com

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

