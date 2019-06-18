Soliton to be Added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes on June 28, 2019

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that the company will be added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, effective after the market close on Friday, June 28, 2019, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution.

Join our more than 200K fans here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

FTSE Russell, a British index provider, makes available a comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes used by investors to measure and analyze global markets across asset classes, styles or strategies. The Russell U.S. Indexes have been widely accepted by institutional investors for their academic integrity and investor usability. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and also includes the appropriate growth and value style indexes. For more information on the Russell Indexes go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

"We are thrilled to be included among the companies that comprise the Russell Indexes," said Lori Bisson, Soliton's Chief Financial Officer. "As the FTSE Russell seeks to benchmark the entire U.S. stockmarket, our inclusion in these indexes within just five months of our IPO is gratifying and a validation of the potential we believe investors see in Soliton's future."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

