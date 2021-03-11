Soliton to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology, today announced members of management will be presenting at three upcoming healthcare conferences.

Event: 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Date: March 15 – 17, 2021 Presentation: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9am ET Location: Webcast Link



Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Time: 4:30pm – 5:00pm ET Location: Webcast Link



Event: Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Format: Presentation Date: March 17 – 18, 2021 Presentation: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Investors can register for the conference here

Audio webcasts of Soliton's presentations will be available on the investor relations section of Soliton's website at https://ir.soliton.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product, RESONIC™, will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos and the treatment of cellulite. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing RESONIC to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. The Company also believes the technology will provide the first non-invasive acoustic technology to target the underlying causes of dimples and ridges in cellulite. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

