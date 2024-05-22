SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES AND DAMATEX ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

SOLLUM'S SUNAAS AND DAMATEX CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEMS INTEGRATION TO ENHANCE GREENHOUSE MANAGEMENT.

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant move to revolutionize greenhouse management, Sollum Technologies is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Damatex. This collaboration combines the greenhouse lighting control features of Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform (SUNaaS®) with Damatex's advanced climate control systems. The benefits are all about simplifying clients' daily operations. The synchronization of both control platforms consolidates multiple functions into a single, streamlined interface, reducing manual checks and enhancing system capabilities through enriched data sharing. This supports seamless data exchange and improved operational flexibility, while also minimizing configuration errors for more reliable control and better crop outcomes with less operational downtime.

Founded over three decades ago, Damatex has become a trusted leader in climate control solutions for greenhouse and indoor facilities. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Damatex has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology to offer sophisticated, adaptable systems that are tailored to the unique needs of each client. Their products manage all production control requirements, including heating, ventilation, cooling, and irrigation, making them a perfect match for Sollum's solution.

"We are excited to join forces with Sollum Technologies, marking a significant milestone in our quest to drive agricultural innovation forward. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower growers by integrating state-of-the-art technology with our proven climate control solutions, thereby enhancing both productivity and sustainability in the industry," said Wayne Sicard, Co-owner at Damatex.

"We are thrilled to partner with Damatex, whose expertise in climate control complements Sollum's SUNaaS cloud platform, creating a powerful synergy that will greatly benefit our clients," said François R-Moisan, CTO and cofounder of Sollum Technologies. "This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of our respective systems but also simplifies operations, giving growers unparalleled flexibility and control over their greenhouses."

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About Damatex Inc

DAMATEX Inc. is a North American leader in horticulture control systems. Over the years, they have specialized in large-scale irrigation systems as well as climate control. Their user-friendly system can support all greenhouse control or indoor production needs such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, HVAC systems, irrigation as well as fertigation. In addition, it can be easily adapted to meet most custom or special control needs. For more information, visit damatex.ca.

