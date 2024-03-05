SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES LIGHTS UP INDOOR AG-CON WITH CHARITABLE INNOVATION, PLEDGING SUPPORT TO THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK

SCHEDULE YOUR 10-MINUTE DEMO WITH SOLLUM'S SUN AS A SERVICE CLOUD PLATFORM AND HELP US FEED AMERICA

Montréal, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a groundbreaking debut at Indoor Ag-Con, Sollum Technologies, the leader in dynamic LED grow light solution, announces its commitment to go beyond revolutionizing indoor agriculture to make a significant impact on the local community by partnering with Three Square, Southern Nevada's only food bank.

For each 10-minute demo of its innovative SUN as a Service® platform performed during the event, Sollum® pledges to donate

$ 100 USD directly to Three Square. Sollum's goal is to reach or surpass a charitable contribution of $ 3,000 USD, which will contribute to serving approximately 9,000 meals. Attendees are invited to schedule their demos by clicking here or by stopping by our booth (#1206).

Sollum's unique solution provides unparalleled flexibility and control for greenhouse operators, enhancing plant growth and productivity thanks to fully programmable light recipes. This community initiative reflects Sollum's dedication to societal well-being and the leverage of technology for sustainable development.

Three Square, a proud member of Feeding America, works tirelessly to provide wholesome food to hungry people while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. With 1 in 8 Southern Nevadans facing food insecurity and 1 in 6 children living in food-insecure homes, the need for support is more critical than ever. Three Square's extensive network ensures the distribution of food directly to the people, having supplied over 550 million pounds of food since its inception in 2007.

"Sollum's participation in Indoor Ag-Con is not only just about showcasing our technology; it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us," said Jenny Zammit, VP of Marketing at Sollum Technologies. "By aligning our demos of our SUN as a Service platform with a cause as vital as Three Square's, we hope to highlight a path towards a hunger-free community in Southern Nevada."

Join Sollum Technologies at booth #1206 to experience the future of dynamic LED lighting and contribute to a noble cause. Together, we can achieve a better world for everyone.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About Three Square Food Bank

A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 550 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided nearly 43 million pounds of food, the equivalent of nearly 36 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.org, Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and X (@threesquarelv).

©2024 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, LED by nature, SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

