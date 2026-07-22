Solo Launches Roofing Studio™, Introducing a New Category of In-Home Sales Software for Roofing Contractors

The new platform transforms roofing sales from disconnected estimates into guided buying experiences that help contractors close more jobs in a single visit.

LEHI, Utah, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo today announced the launch of Roofing Studio™, an end-to-end sales execution platform built specifically for modern roofing contractors. More than a proposal tool or estimating application, Roofing Studio gives sales teams everything they need to measure, present, finance, and close roofing projects during the homeowner's first appointment.

For years, roofing companies have relied on a patchwork of estimating software, financing portals, and manual paperwork to move a customer from inspection to installation. The result is slower sales cycles, inconsistent homeowner experiences, and unnecessary friction.

"The roofing industry doesn't have an estimating problem—it has an execution problem." Post this

Roofing Studio changes that.

Built from the proven sales methodology behind millions of successful in-home presentations, Solo combines AI-powered roof measurements, interactive proposals, integrated financing, and e-signatures into one seamless experience allowing contractors to move from the first inspection to a signed agreement in a single visit. (gosolo.io⁠)

"The roofing industry doesn't have an estimating problem—it has an execution problem," said Tim Price, Chief Revenue Officer at Solo. "Homeowners don't buy because they received another quote. They buy when they clearly understand the problem, trust the contractor, and feel confident making a decision."

Unlike traditional proposal software, Roofing Studio helps contractors standardize how every representative sells. The platform walks homeowners through a structured buying journey, presents financing options in real time, supports good-better-best product comparisons, and automatically generates closing documents.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered roof measurement and proposal generation

Interactive, company-branded presentations instead of static PDFs

Integrated financing with real-time lender options

Built-in e-signatures and automated closing documents

CRM and operations integrations that eliminate manual handoffs

A repeatable sales framework that helps every representative perform like a top producer

The launch of Roofing Studio also represents a broader evolution for Solo. After helping power millions of proposals across the home improvement industry, the company is expanding beyond its roots to become the sales execution platform for high-trust, in-home sales organizations.

"Roofing contractors have invested heavily in tools that help them estimate jobs," Price added. "Now they have a platform built to help them actually win them."

Roofing Studio is available immediately for roofing contractors looking to improve close rates, shorten sales cycles, and create a more professional homeowner experience.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit the Roofing Studio page at Solo.

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SOURCE Solo