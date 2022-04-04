Solo Stove Names Purple Orange Digital Communications as PR Agency of Record

Over the last decade, Solo Stove has rapidly become a household name in backyard fire pits and developed a devoted and passionate following for the company's simple, ingenious, and fun fire-focused product line. Solo Stove will tap Purple Orange's experience in outdoor recreation and homegoods and the agency's digital-forward approach toward brand communication.

"As a brand focused on leveraging digital platforms to grow audience reach and direct-to-consumer sales, Purple Orange's blended approach toward SEO and PR made a lot of sense for us," said Solo Stove VP of Brand, Brittany Ricks. "We look forward to growing our DTC affiliate media revenue and making sure our PR reaches the right audiences."

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove has always pursued a digital-first strategy around communication, sales, and customer experience. Solo Stove is the marquee brand within a larger group of brands known as Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC). Solo Brands share the common vision to build a better, customer-obsessed, community-oriented, direct-to-consumer experience.

Chris Dickey, Purple Orange Digital Communications Founder and Principal, said of the new partnership, "Solo Stove has set a high bar for how to navigate and win in the busy modern digital marketplace. We're thrilled and honored to build upon the brand's success in backyard fire pits and extend their dominance into many more categories."

Solo Stove's mission is to design products to help people create good moments that become lasting memories. As such, Solo Stove seeks to "empower a cycle of good" by giving back to the environment and community through a wide range of giving and philanthropic efforts. Solo Stove is a member of 1% for the Planet , an annual commitment to donate the equivalent of 1% of gross sales through a combination of monetary, in-kind and approved promotional support directly to environmental nonprofits.

About Solo Stove

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove designs simple, ingenious solutions to make life easier. For more information about Solo Stove, visit www.SoloStove.com .

About Purple Orange Digital Communications

Founded in 2009 in Jackson Hole, WY, Purple Orange produces high-quality digitally integrated brand communications mixed with creativity, modern mediums and a respected voice. We connect marketing silos to achieve superior results by blending traditional public relations with SEO, influencer, affiliate, and experiential marketing. Our professional influences range from publishing, large and small agency work, and former in-house marketing; we like to think we see the whole picture for our clients. Above all else, we strive to create, execute and measure thoughtful communication campaigns that meaningfully connect brands with their audiences. Visit us at PurpleOrange.agency

