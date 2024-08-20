Solo Stove and Snoop Dogg Reunite to Introduce "Blunt Marketing" a Bold Creative Approach with a Clear Intent - to Sell Solo Stove products

"Blunt Marketing," brought to life by Solo Stove in partnership with The Martin Agency, launches today and features Snoop Dogg and long-time pal Warren G as they link up for a blunt session in the truest fashion — but this time they aren't blowing any smoke, just being blunt about their favorite outdoor offerings with a clear intent, to sell consumers high-quality and innovative products from Solo Stove.

"Look, y'all know I am the king of the buzz. But now I'm all about being [blunt]..." revealed Snoop Dogg. "And I'll be even more [blunt], I'm here because you're more likely to buy this fire pit because I'm Snoop. Facts."

The integrated 360 full funnel-marketing campaign includes video, digital, social, influencer, audio, search, performance and retail running across high visibility programming and channels including Thursday Night Football, NFL Ticket, The Voice (Season 26 starring Snoop Dogg as a Coach), TikTok and Amazon making it the largest campaign the brand has launched.

"This campaign dares to cut through the smoke in a way that only Solo Stove can deliver," says Luana Bumachar, Chief Marketing Officer of Solo Brands. "With Snoop Dogg bringing his inimitable style and charisma to this campaign, we are not just pushing boundaries—we are defining them. We brought Snoop back in an entirely new way with a deliberate nod to how brands engage influencers to promote their products. This isn't just marketing, it's blunt, direct, unapologetic and entertaining. And we're confident in this approach because we know our products deliver every time."

"Solo Stove aspires to be the most disruptive outdoor lifestyle brand in the industry, and we see significant growth opportunities ahead as we shift to become a more consumer-centric brand," said Mike McGoohan, Chief Growth Officer, Solo Brands and President of Solo Stove. "'Blunt Marketing' is a bold campaign that not only propels our growth journey but also cements our position as a leading disruptor in the market."

The "Blunt Marketing" campaign will lead into fall and run through the rest of the year with the launch of three innovative products. Each of the new offerings brings unique enhancements designed to elevate the outdoor living experience reinforcing Solo Stove's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality premium products.

