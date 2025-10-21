Solo Stove Officially Trademarks Its Signature Flame™ - A Mesmerizing and Unique Flame Pattern Fueled by Patented Smokeless Design

To underscore the science behind its Signature Flame™, Solo Stove partnered with Jennifer Walsh, a leading neuroaesthetics and brain-nature expert who serves as a global speaker and faculty advisor to neuroscience departments at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania1. Drawing on her knowledge of the brain's connection to nature, Walsh explains that staring at a flame for just 40 seconds may help people relax and reduce stress. Her research-driven insights provide powerful credibility to what Solo Stove fans have long experienced—that gathering outside around a Solo Stove fire pit is more than just a moment by the fire, it's a proven way to disconnect, unwind, and restore balance.

"At Solo Stove, we've always believed our fire pits provide a unique experience that sparks family bonding, meaningful conversations, and moments of calm in a world overwhelmed by technology," said Liz Vanzura. "Jennifer Walsh's research brings powerful validation to what our Solo community has felt for years and encourages 'more green time and less screen time' right in people's backyards."

The Signature Flame™ is a breakthrough design that creates a taller, brighter, and more mesmerizing flame, elevating every moment spent around a Solo Stove fire pit. Key Features of the Solo Stove Signature Flame™ include:

Iconic Flame Pattern – A distinctive "jet" design that sets Solo Stove apart and creates a stunning focal point for any outdoor gathering.

– A distinctive "jet" design that sets Solo Stove apart and creates a stunning focal point for any outdoor gathering. Mesmerizing Vertical Vortex – A striking, torch-like flame that captures attention and sparks conversation, while delivering the warmth and crackling sound of burning wood that so many love about a real fire.

Engineered Control – Precision airflow channels direct the flame upward for a cleaner, safer burn.

Smokeless Performance – Secondary combustion eliminates smoke particles before they escape, so you enjoy the fire, not the fumes or smell.

Warmth & Crackling Ambience – The comforting heat and natural crackling sound of burning wood enhance the sensory experience, capturing the timeless joy of gathering around a fire.

"A Solo Stove creates that natural nudge to put down the phone, look each other in the eye, and have real conversations. Just 40 seconds of looking at an open flame relaxes the prefrontal cortex and puts you in a state of utter calm," said Jennifer Walsh. "When families gather around a Solo Stove outside, three things happen for children: they become more compassionate, more empathetic, and they want to learn more."

Every fire pit from Solo Stove features the Signature Flame™ including the Mesa, Ranger, Bonfire, Yukon, Canyon and All-New Summit 24™. Whether you are looking for improved family connection and togetherness or just trying to relax while spending less time on a screen, Solo Stove's Signature Flame™ is an antidote to help you unwind, unplug, and bond with those you love.

1Jennifer Walsh is a paid partner for Solo Stove, and her statements are offered as general wellness information, not medical advice; results may vary.

