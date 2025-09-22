Less Screens, More S'mores: Solo Stove Sparks Togetherness This National Family Day

New survey reveals Americans feel disconnected and overwhelmed. The answer? Spend more family time connecting & making memories outdoors.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by Solo Stove—the maker of the world's most popular smokeless fire pits—and conducted by Talker Research, reveals that nearly eight in ten (78%) families across the U.S. are feeling more "disconnected and overwhelmed" than ever before. Of those, 90% believe this has left people lonelier and more isolated. In addition, a survey conducted Aug. 29–Sept. 4, 2025, of 2,000 parents with children under 18 years old showed 66% agreed that spending time outdoors strengthens family bonds. 79% of respondents said they feel more like themselves when spending time with loved ones outdoors and 20% say around a fire pit is where the most meaningful conversations take place. For Solo Stove, these findings reaffirm a simple belief—connection happens more easily outdoors.

Solo Stove sees fire not just as warmth, but as a catalyst for slowing down, re-centering, and making room for real conversations. Every product Solo Stove creates is designed to make gathering easier and more meaningful—helping families and friends turn everyday moments into lasting memories.

To highlight the power of stepping away from screens and distractions, Solo Stove is celebrating National Family Day with a one-of-a-kind "Solo Backyard" activation in New York City. Amid the rush of the city, Solo Stove is bringing the backyard to the street—reminding families everywhere that any space can be transformed into a welcoming place to slow down and connect with loved ones. Tune in to see Solo Stove on Good Morning America on September 26th as the team highlights the latest product offerings, truly bringing calm to chaos in the heart of New York City.

The centerpiece of Solo Stove's National Family Day activation is the debut of the All-New Summit 24™ Smokeless Fire Pit—the brand's most advanced and user-friendly design yet, featuring its tallest, brightest, and most mesmerizing flame. Alongside the Summit 24™, attendees will experience other innovative Solo Stove products designed to turn any backyard into a welcoming gathering place, including pizza ovens, the new Windchill™ Cooler and the new Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle. The Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle was so popular it sold out in the first month of its launch, but consumers will be happy to know it is now back in stock.

"We heard from parents that many feel the world has grown increasingly disconnected," said Liz Vanzura. "78% of them told us they worry about losing real conversations with their children and say life today feels more overwhelming and lonelier than ever. Yet, in that same research, 89% of people said that if their backyard was more inviting, they would spend more time together outside."

"We're helping more families do just that. National Family Day is the perfect holiday for Solo Stove to celebrate, because our products create natural gathering spaces in people's backyards. Being outside and around a smokeless fire pit is a proven way to slow down, re-center, and focus on what matters most. We like to say 'less screen time and more green time.' Families are craving spaces where they can put down their phones, have real conversations with their children and friends, and spend meaningful time together."

From the simple act of sharing a laugh to enjoying s'mores together around their All-New Summit 24™ Smokeless Fire Pit, Solo Stove's mission is to make it easier for families and friends to find moments of joy, connection, and togetherness. This National Family Day, the brand invites everyone to gather, unplug, and rediscover the magic of being face-to-face. And to make it easier, they're offering limited-time specialty s'mores bundles and complimentary Roasting Sticks with any smokeless fire pit purchase—while supplies last.

