Solo Stove Takes Pizza Making to Unprecedented Depths In Honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, the pioneering outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC), is thrilled to announce an unprecedented culinary escapade–"Deepest Dish", a pizza cooking adventure beneath the Earth's crust. In honor of Deep Dish Pizza Day, the national holiday occurring annually on April 5th, Solo Stove is descending 10 stories underground into Alabama's Majestic Caverns, where they will host a cooking class in what is likely the deepest location that any deep dish pizza has ever been made or consumed.

The brand is livestreaming "Deepest Dish" on Facebook this evening at 6 p.m. CDT, allowing anyone to join the subterranean cooking experience from the comfort of their own home. Expert chef and Certified Pizzaiolo Matt Frampton, of Urban Slicer Pizza Worx will guide livestream attendees through the secrets of crafting the perfect deep dish pizza using Solo Stove's Pi Prime Pizza Oven and Pi Cast Iron Cookware Set. Those tuned in can also expect exclusive giveaways, discounts, and prizes.

The "Deepest Dish" event will feature deep dish pizzas baked inside Solo Stove's award winning pizza oven, Pi Prime. The oven features a proprietary Demi-Dome construction, Panoramic Opening, and 90-second pizza cooking experience. A single gas burner is embedded into the bottom of the oven, making it a self-contained package that is compact and portable for any adventure.

The site of the event, Alabama's Majestic Caverns , are located 10 stories underground and have a rich history dating back to 1796 as the first cavern on record in the United States. The caverns boast one of the world's largest accumulations of onyx-marble stalagmites and stalactites, with a cathedral room big enough to fit an American football field. 60 degree year-round temperatures also make it the perfect environment for a unique culinary experience.

"This flavor odyssey holds all the secrets to crafting earth-shattering deep dish pizzas," commented Solo Stove's Chief Marketing Officer, Luana Bumachar. "We're confident these will be the deepest and tastiest deep dish pizzas ever cooked, thanks to Pi Prime's unmatched performance at these depths," she continued.

Descend into the cooking adventure live at 6 p.m. CDT tonight, April 5th, by tuning in at https://fb.me/e/1JjHmPEQl and enter to win prizes at https://gleam.io/bLRkM/the-deepest-dish-live.

