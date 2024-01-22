Solo Stove Unveils Inaugural Ambassador Team

Inaugural ambassador team will connect audiences to Solo Stove's passion for fire, cooking, and unforgettable moments. Post this

Ann Kim is a James Beard Award-winning chef and one of Minneapolis' most celebrated chef-restaurateurs. Her most distinctive restaurant, Young Joni, serves a genre-bending menu of pizza and wood-fired dishes inspired by her Korean heritage. In 2022, Kim was featured on Netflix's docuseries Chef's Table, which explores her story from immigrating to the United States to becoming the first woman and person of color from Minneapolis to receive the James Beard Award for "Best Chef Midwest." Kim will continue to introduce the world to better pizza with Solo Stove's award-winning Pi Pizza Oven.

Zachary Fowler is an outdoorsman who won History Channel's show Alone, where he survived for 87 days in Patagonia, eating only 63 fish and 2 birds. After winning the show, Fowler started a YouTube channel where he shares his appreciation and knowledge of the outdoors. His popular video series, such as the "30 Day Survival Challenge" and "Trick-Shot-Tuesday," have earned him a dedicated audience of over 1.5 million subscribers. Zachary's passion for wild cooking and the outdoors will integrate and showcase Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits and grill accessories.

"Brand ambassadors are people you can point to and say, 'That's what our brand stands for,'" says Justin Lake, Creative Director at Solo Stove. "We appreciate and embrace diverse takes of our brand. Ann and Zachary contribute totally unique backgrounds, but what they have in common is a love of the outdoors, fire, food, togetherness, and turning good moments into lasting memories."

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through Solo Stove , known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies , a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak , innovator of origami folding kayaks, ISLE , maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories, and Icy Breeze , a portable cooler air-conditioner.

