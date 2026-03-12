Solo Stove Unveils Major Brand Expansion Across Fire, Cooking, and Cooling Ahead of National Backyard Day

Further establishing Solo Stove's leadership in outdoor gathering, the brand completes its most-advanced Summit™ Smokeless Fire Pit Series with two new sizes—19.5" and 27"—while also introducing the Windchill™ 30 Cooler and Steelfire™ 22 Stainless Steel Griddle. Together, these launches debut a new premium lineup designed to bring connection and memorable moments wherever people come together.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on last year's category expansion into griddles, coolers, its most-advanced smokeless fire pits, and propane fire pits, Solo Stove is entering the next phase of its product and category expansion strategy. The brand—known for creating the world's most popular smokeless fire pits—is continuing to expand its portfolio across fire, cooking, and cooling with new innovations designed for flexibility and portability, all built with world-class quality and durability for outdoor performance.

Solo Stove New Product Series

The timing of the launch aligns with National Backyard Day on March 19 and reflects a broader shift in how people gather today. A study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Solo Stove revealed that 89% of parents say they would spend more time together outside if their backyard felt more inviting. In addition, consumers want products that move with them—from patios and tailgates to campsites and beach days—making it easier to host in backyards and beyond.

For Solo Stove, the opportunity is clear: help people create meaningful outdoor moments wherever they gather. The brand's expanding portfolio now spans fire, cooking, cooling, and outdoor living—continuing to build on its leadership in smokeless fire pits while introducing new innovations designed to bring the full backyard experience anywhere.

To introduce the expanded lineup, Solo Stove will unveil the products at the Fast Company Grill during SXSW in Austin, TX, from March 13–15—placing its newest innovations at one of the festival's premier gatherings celebrating forward-thinking brands.

The New Product Lineup

The expansion includes:

Summit™ Series Smokeless Fire Pits – a new class-defining lineup, now available in three sizes (19.5", 24", and 27") – At the center of the launch is the Summit™ Series, Solo Stove's most advanced generation of smokeless fire pits and a new benchmark for backyard fire experiences. With the introduction of two new sizes—19.5" and 27"—the Summit Series now offers three options designed to fit different spaces and gathering styles. Featuring patent-pending Quick-Strike Technology for fast, easy lighting and Solo Stove's enhanced Signature Flame™, the series delivers a taller, brighter, and more mesmerizing fire experience.

At the center of the launch is the Summit™ Series, Solo Stove's most advanced generation of smokeless fire pits and a new benchmark for backyard fire experiences. With the introduction of two new sizes—19.5" and 27"—the Summit Series now offers three options designed to fit different spaces and gathering styles. Featuring patent-pending Quick-Strike Technology for fast, easy lighting and Solo Stove's enhanced Signature Flame™, the series delivers a taller, brighter, and more mesmerizing fire experience. Steelfire™ 22" Stainless Steel Griddle – A more compact version of the chef-grade Steelfire™ 30, featuring a proprietary stainless cooking surface and patent-pending Racetrack Burner for edge-to-edge even heat and zero-to-sear performance in just seven minutes—all in a compact, portable format.

– A more compact version of the chef-grade Steelfire™ 30, featuring a proprietary stainless cooking surface and patent-pending Racetrack Burner for edge-to-edge even heat and zero-to-sear performance in just seven minutes—all in a compact, portable format. Windchill™ 30 Misting and A/C Cooler – A compact evolution of the Windchill™ 47, offering 48-can capacity with integrated personal A/C misting technology in a mobile, easy-to-transport design.

"We're building Solo Stove into the brand that enhances your entire outdoor experience," said John Larson, CEO of Solo Brands. "For us, it's about more than products—it's about the moments that happen around them. Whether that's teaching your kids to build their first fire or hosting friends long after the sun goes down, expanding our fire, cooking, and cooling lines gives people more freedom to create the dream backyard they imagine."

Backyard Heroes Giveaway

As part of the launch, Solo Stove is introducing a Backyard Heroes giveaway to provide deserving community members with a complete backyard transformation. Now through April 30th, consumers can nominate a backyard host they admire at BackyardHeroes.SoloStove.com for a chance to surprise them with a complete setup including a Steelfire™ Griddle, Windchill™ Cooler, and Summit™ Fire Pit. Those who submit a nomination will also be entered for a chance to win one of Solo Stove's newest products.

"We felt that launching at SXSW and engaging with our community was a great way to get the word out and showcase our full lineup of backyard products," said Liz Vanzura, CMO at Solo Stove. "We're not just a smokeless fire pit company anymore—with pizza ovens, griddles, coolers, patio heaters, and more, we now offer everything people need to build their dream backyard."

The Steelfire™ 22 Stainless Griddle ($399.99) and Summit™ 19.5 and 27 Fire Pits ($399.99 and $599.99) are available now. The Windchill™ 30 Cooler is available for pre-order for $399.99, shipping in early June. For more information, visit SoloStove.com.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove—expanding its lineup to offer a larger variety of outdoor lifestyle products—known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

SOURCE Solo Stove