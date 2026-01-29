Solo Stove "Squashes the Beef at the Big Game," Turning Rivalries into Connection Over Fire and Food

From the Big Game to backyards across America, Solo Stove proves fire has a way of bringing people together—one smash burger at a time.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a football season fueled by rivalries, hot takes, and grudges, Solo Stove (NYSE: SBDS) is offering a better way to settle the score: not just online, but over fire and food. Ahead of Super Bowl 60, Solo Stove is bringing the ultimate tailgate experience to the Big Game at the nationally acclaimed Players Tailgate hosted by Nate Burleson—highlighting the world's most popular smokeless fire pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle, and chef-grade cooking accessories. The brand is showcasing the full depth of its outdoor lifestyle lineup at one of the biggest stages in sports.

Squash The Beef Bringing the Backyard to the Big Game

At the center of the activation is Solo Stove's new high-performance Steelfire™ Griddle. The brand will invite rival fans, NFL personalities, chefs, and everyday people to "Squash the Beef"—a game-day experience rooted in fire, food, and smash burgers. People are invited to put their beefs on the table—literally—by smashing patties and settling differences over the flame. From chefs going head-to-head with competing griddle recipes to NFL players squashing fan-submitted beefs live on stage, the experience gives attendees a hands-on way to turn rivalry into connection. The Solo Stove event, hosted by sportscaster Ashley Haas, will also feature cooking demos by top celebrity chefs, bringing an elevated spin to favorite tailgate recipes that fans will love.

As part of the campaign, Solo Stove will extend the experience online to fans at home. To enter, anyone is invited to share not only their beefs, but also their favorite tailgate recipes and backyard watch-party setups at SquashTheBeef.SoloStove.com for a chance to win the ultimate tailgate package, featuring the Solo Steelfire™ Griddle and chef-grade cooking accessories.

"The Big Game is one of the biggest gatherings of the year, and we wanted Solo Stove to be right at the center of it," said Liz Vanzura, Chief Marketing Officer at Solo Stove. "We're bringing our full backyard lineup—from world-class smokeless fire pits and pizza ovens to the new Steelfire™ Griddle and new Windchill™ A/C misting cooler—to show fans what's possible when you tailgate with Solo Stove."

Solo Stove will be extending the campaign beyond the Players Tailgate:

Delish Game Day Showdown : In partnership with Delish , renowned celebrity chefs will go head-to-head on the Steelfire™ Griddle in a culinary showdown.

In partnership with , renowned celebrity chefs will go head-to-head on the Steelfire™ Griddle in a culinary showdown. Big Game S'moredown : Onsite, fans and legends alike are invited to taste Seattle- and New England–inspired s'mores creations, with guests voting for the ultimate winner just before the two teams take the field.

Onsite, fans and legends alike are invited to taste Seattle- and New England–inspired s'mores creations, with guests voting for the ultimate winner just before the two teams take the field. Tailgate Gear Online : On Solo Stove's website, fans can shop tailgate-ready products like the Tailgate Cookout Kit and portable Vista Projector Screen, as well as fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens to build the ultimate watch-party setup.

On Solo Stove's website, fans can shop tailgate-ready products like the Tailgate Cookout Kit and portable Vista Projector Screen, as well as fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens to build the ultimate watch-party setup. Smashing Hunger: Following the event, Solo Stove will make a donation for every beef submitted to Seattle Food Lifeline and The Greater Boston Food Bank, turning game-day fun into a force for good.

With "Squash the Beef," Solo Stove is combining fire, food, and old-fashioned rivalries to prove that even the biggest beefs can be settled when everyone gathers around the same flame. It's all part of Solo Stove's belief that the best moments happen when people come together in a backyard state of mind.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove—expanding its lineup to offer a larger variety of outdoor lifestyle products—known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

