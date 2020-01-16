Solovis Recognized for Excellence in Family Office Portfolio Management

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced it has made the shortlist of nominees in two leading industry award programs – the 2020 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards and the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. Both award programs recognize excellence in family office and private asset management solutions. Solovis has been named as a leader in the Portfolio Management category by both organizations.

"We are pleased to be shortlisted for two such prestigious awards in the private asset management industry," said Laura Mooney, chief marketing officer for Solovis. "Our institutional portfolio management technology platform was uniquely designed for asset allocators, and that makes it ideal for high-net worth family office practices. It's always rewarding to see the value our family office clients are realizing from the Solovis platform – particularly in the areas of greater reporting efficiency, improved data accuracy and better portfolio insights."

In addition to its success working with single- and multi- family offices, Solovis has gained market recognition as an institutional investing technology innovator helping endowments, foundations, pensions and OCIOs. Its success and continuous commitment to innovation led to Solovis being named the recipient of the CIO Innovation Award for best Data and Technology last month.

Family offices looking to gain stronger portfolio analytics capabilities and give their investment teams and operations teams better technology and data insights, should explore Solovis' family office resource center.

About Solovis

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

SOURCE Solovis

Related Links

http://www.solovis.com/

