Solstice Advance Materials and Qnity Electronics Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600:

Solstice Advance Materials Inc. (NASD: SOLS) will replace CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) in the S&P 500, and CarMax will replace USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 31. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Honeywell International Inc. (NASD: HON) is spinning off Solstice Advance Materials in a transaction expected to be completed on October 30. Post spin-off, Honeywell International will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. CarMax and USANA Health Sciences no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.

Qnity Electronics Inc. (NYSE:Q) will replace Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN) in the S&P 500, and Eastman Chemical will replace Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 4. S&P 500 constituent Dupont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is spinning off Qnity Electronics in a transaction expected to be completed on November 3. Post spin-off, Dupont de Nemours will remain in the S&P 500. Eastman Chemical and Caleres no longer represent the large cap and small cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Oct 30, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Solstice Advance Materials SOLS Materials Oct 31, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion CarMax KMX Consumer Discretionary Oct 31, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CarMax KMX Consumer Discretionary Oct 31, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion USANA Health Sciences USNA Consumer Staples Nov 3, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Qnity Electronics Q Information Technology Nov 4, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Eastman Chemical Co EMN Materials Nov 4, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Eastman Chemical Co EMN Materials Nov 4, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Caleres Inc CAL Consumer Discretionary















