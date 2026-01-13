SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO INVEST OVER $220 MILLION TO EXPAND BALLISTIC FIBER MANUFACTURING IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Expansion to strengthen U.S. manufacturing of defense-critical materials, enhance innovation and create 100 full-time high-tech jobs

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS), a global leader in high-performance specialty materials, today announced plans to invest more than $220 million in multiple projects to expand production at its existing ballistic fiber manufacturing facility in Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County, Virginia, which is also expected to create 100 new full-time jobs in the region by 2029.

The Colonial Heights facility has been a cornerstone of U.S. defense supply chains for over two decades, producing Spectra® fiber and composite materials used in helmets, vests, vehicle armor and naval applications, along with an array of industrial applications. Through its investment, Solstice will enhance its facility with new fiber spinning, composite coating and analytical capabilities, creating one of the most sophisticated ballistic materials production hubs in North America. Construction and equipment installation are expected to occur between 2025 and 2029, with operational benefits expected to ramp through the projected completion date of Sept. 30, 2030.

"This investment underscores Solstice's commitment to maintaining technology leadership in high-performance protective materials, strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing and enhancing supply chain resiliency for defense-critical materials," said David Sewell, President and CEO of Solstice Advanced Materials. "Our advanced fibers and composites deliver critical protection across defense, law enforcement and industrial applications – all of which represent significant growth markets for Solstice."

"Solstice Advanced Materials' expansion in Chesterfield underscores Virginia's leadership in the advanced manufacturing and materials industry," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Their ballistic fibers help protect those who protect us, and this growth reflects the strength of the Commonwealth's talent. Partnerships like this will ensure Virginia remains the best place to build and innovate."

"Solstice's commitment to Chesterfield is a win for the Commonwealth and for our advanced manufacturing ecosystem," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. "Virginia's reliable infrastructure, pro-business climate, and world‑class workforce give innovators the confidence to scale critical technologies right here at home."

The expansion will increase capacity for Spectra® and Spectra Shield® technologies, featuring ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibers that are up to 15 times stronger than steel and 65% lighter than aramid fabrics. The Colonial Heights facility's state-of-the-art R&D and prototyping capabilities – spanning fiber spinning, ballistic testing and composite fabrication – enable Solstice to accelerate innovation cycles and deliver mission-critical advancements such as next-generation lightweight armor systems and advanced soldier protection solutions.

The project also supports the U.S. military's strategic objective to maintain and expand domestic production of advanced ballistic materials amid rising global competition.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), in coordination with Chesterfield County, supported the project through the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) Grant, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

Additionally, Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund and a $2 million performance-based Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) Grant to assist Chesterfield County with the project and encourage continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

"This expansion reflects our long-term confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia and our commitment to advancing America's defense industrial base," said Lawrence Kast, Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations, Solstice Advanced Materials. "We're grateful for the collaborative support from state and local leaders, whose partnership ensures that the critical materials needed for national defense continue to be produced here in the United States."

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center, cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

For more information, visit www.Solstice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, and inflation, that can affect Solstice's performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, Solstice's final information statement, dated October 17, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. Solstice does not undertake to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

