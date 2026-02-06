Solstice Advanced Materials to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) today announced that David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.solstice.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Media Mike Leithead Amy Schneiderman (973) 370-8188 (201) 218-2302 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.