Solstice Advanced Materials to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

News provided by

Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.

Feb 06, 2026, 07:00 ET

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) today announced that David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.solstice.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Solstice Advanced Materials
Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media

Mike Leithead

Amy Schneiderman

(973) 370-8188

(201) 218-2302

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO INVEST OVER $220 MILLION TO EXPAND BALLISTIC FIBER MANUFACTURING IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VIRGINIA

SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO INVEST OVER $220 MILLION TO EXPAND BALLISTIC FIBER MANUFACTURING IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS), a global leader in high-performance specialty materials, today announced plans to invest more than $220...
Solstice Advanced Materials to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

Solstice Advanced Materials to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS) ("Solstice" or "the Company") will issue its fourth quarter financial results before market open on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics