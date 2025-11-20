Solstice Advanced Materials to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Golman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

News provided by

Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.

Nov 20, 2025, 07:00 ET

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) today announced that David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.solstice.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Solstice Advanced Materials
Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit www.Solstice.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media

Mike Leithead

Amy Schneiderman

(973) 370-8188

(201) 218-2302

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Solstice Advanced Materials Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Solstice Advanced Materials Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (Nasdaq: SOLS) ("Solstice" or "the Company"), a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company with...
SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 6

SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 6

Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS) will issue its third quarter financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET before market open on November 6. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics