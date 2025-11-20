Solstice Advanced Materials to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Golman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

News provided bySolstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.
Nov 20, 2025, 07:00 ET
MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) today announced that David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern).
A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.solstice.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Solstice Advanced Materials
Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit www.Solstice.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Media
Mike Leithead
Amy Schneiderman
(973) 370-8188
(201) 218-2302
