Solstice Innovations Expands Executive Management Team

Adds 3 Senior Vice Presidents to focus on specific markets

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce new additions to its leadership team, Phil Wills, Joseph DeChatelets, and Justin Waters. The three of them will spearhead the company's Client Development division, with each of them focusing on specific P&C markets: Phil will lead the Flood Insurance division, Joseph will focus on Mutual insurance companies, and Justin will drive the homeowners to encompass our P&C suite. They will work with new and existing clients to help support their day-to-day operations and ensuring their needs and expectations are exceeded.

Phil has over 30 years' experience in the insurance industry. Coupling his operational experience and his background in technology, Phil is well acquainted and experienced with helping insurers harness technology to maximize business operating and growth goals. Phil was previously a part of the executive management team of Torrent Technologies, most of whom are also now a part of leading Solstice Innovations.

Joseph began his career in 1986 as an independent insurance agent but quickly moved to the company side of Auto-Owners Insurance Company, where he remained for 23 years, serving as VP of Personal lines. In 2011, Joseph led Rockford Mutual Insurance Company as President and CEO. In 2018, Joseph was CEO of American Resources Insurance Company where he successfully turned the company struggling to stability and profitability.

Justin has over 15 years of experience in the P&C industry focused mainly on the Homeowners market. Prior to Justin joining Solstice, he worked for American Integrity Insurance Group for 14 years, where he played various key roles in the organization, including VP of Sales. Most recently, he worked for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he helped expand the company's data products and solutions with insurance carriers.

About Solstice Innovations, Inc.

Solstice Innovations, Inc. is a Software as a Service, (SaaS) company that has built a next generation insurance platform and servicing model that facilitates a complementary partnership with its clients, aligning themselves to help clients grow their book and not penalizing them for needing to innovate their products. With an initial focus on Homeowners and Flood insurance for carriers and MGAs of all sizes, its cloud-native platform is designed to handle multiple product lines, in all states, across the P&C industry while greatly streamlining the back office for carriers. The flagship product, Equinox™, has been designed, constructed, and launched into production by a leadership team boasting over 250 years of combined Insurtech experience. Solstice was founded in 2018 and has filled its Series A and B rounds of funding.

To find out more information about Solstice Innovations, Inc. you can visit their website at www.solstice.tech or they can be reached at 833-765-4666.

