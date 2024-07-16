SOLTECH Announces Expansion of Data & Analytics Services

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, the leading national provider of custom software development, technology consulting, and IT staffing solutions, announced today the expansion of its Data & Analytics services. This strategic expansion is designed to equip businesses with the tools and expertise needed to harness the power of their data, drive strategic insights, and maintain a competitive edge.

With the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making in the business landscape, SOLTECH aims to simplify this transition and empower businesses through the following Data & Analytics services:

Data Strategy & Architecture

Assess your data assets, infrastructure, and processes to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This includes designing and optimizing data architectures like data lakes and warehouses, integrating data from various sources, and developing strategies for managing data in cloud environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Business Intelligence & Reporting

Evaluate your BI capabilities to find gaps and opportunities, create roadmaps for BI enhancements, and help choose the right BI tools. SOLTECH designs intuitive data visualizations, interactive reports, dashboards, and scorecards to provide insights into key performance indicators and business metrics.

Data Engineering & Integration

Develop strategies to integrate data from databases, cloud services, APIs, and IoT devices. This includes building ETL pipelines, implementing real-time data processing solutions, and developing or consuming APIs for data integration.

Analytics & Data Science

Identify analytics and data science opportunities, create actionable roadmaps, review existing data for insights, build predictive models and machine learning algorithms, apply natural language processing techniques, and analyze large volumes of data using distributed computing frameworks.

AI & Machine Learning

Designed to help organizations harness the power of these transformative technologies. This includes end-to-end support, from strategy development to deployment, ensuring that AI and ML initiatives align with business goals and deliver tangible outcomes.

"SOLTECH's expansion of Data & Analytics services is our response to the evolving needs of our customers," said Veanne Smith, co-CEO of SOLTECH. "Our goal is to help organizations harness the power of their data, turning insights into actions and ensuring they're set up for success in this data-driven era."

For more information about SOLTECH and its new Data & Analytics services, please visit: https://soltech.net/

