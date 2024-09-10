Solu Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Sergio Santillana, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solu Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Sergio Santillana, MD, MSc, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"As our new chief medical officer, Dr. Sergio Santillana joins our leadership team at a pivotal time as we plan to submit our first IND this year and build new levels of momentum in the advancement of novel therapies based on our CyTAC TM (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTACTM (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms," said Philip J. Vickers, President and CEO of Solu Therapeutics. "With Dr. Santillana's deep expertise in drug development and proven track record of bringing therapies to market, he will be a vital resource in our mission to develop transformative treatments for patients living with cancer, immunological diseases and other serious illnesses."

As CMO, Dr. Santillana will oversee strategic direction and execution in Solu's clinical development programs, leading our efforts and teams in clinical operations, clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, biometrics and medical affairs. He will also play a key role in shaping the company's long-term R&D strategy, guiding the transition of early-stage discoveries into clinical-stage programs, and driving the progression of these programs through all phases of drug development.

"I am very excited to join the Solu Therapeutics leadership team and the efforts to unlock the full potential of the CyTAC and TicTAC platforms," said Dr. Santillana. "These approaches have demonstrated the clear potential to advance novel therapies to treat cancer and other diseases, and I am eager to apply my experience to support promising research that can improve patient outcomes in many areas of significant unmet medical need."

Dr. Santillana has over 30 years of clinical experience and more than 20 years working to develop novel oncology therapies, including small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies. His work has played a central role in the development and regulatory approval of several targeted therapies in major markets including the United States, Europe, and Japan. In his career, Dr. Santillana has held the role of Chief Medical Officer at Ikena Oncology, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Ariad Pharmaceuticals, and had various leadership roles at Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutics to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology and other therapeutic areas. The company's proprietary CyTAC (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTAC (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms enable the development of innovative medicines that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Solu Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of oncology and immunology by bringing transformative therapies to patients in need.

