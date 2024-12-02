Solu Therapeutics to Present First Preclinical Data of STX-0712 for the Treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia at ASH Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solu Therapeutics ("Solu Therapeutics" or "Solu"), a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced that it will present the first preclinical data on STX-0712, its novel CCR2-CyTAC™ (Chemokine Receptor Type 2 Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data will be featured in two poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

STX-0712 is a CyTAC targeting the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) CCR2, a selective marker expressed at high levels on malignant monocytes in these indications, which are key drivers in certain hematologic cancers. By targeting CCR2, STX-0712 is designed to selectively eliminate these malignant cells.

ASH Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Ex-Vivo Evaluation of STX-0712, a CCR2 Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera (CCR2-CyTAC) for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster I

Abstract Number: 1380

Abstract Title: Preclinical Evaluation of STX-0712, a CCR2 Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera (CCR2-CyTAC) for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster II

Abstract Number: 2771

About Solu Therapeutics

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutics to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology and other therapeutic areas. The company's proprietary CyTAC (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTAC (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms enable the development of innovative medicines that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Solu Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas by bringing transformative therapies to patients in need.

Media Contact

Holly Stevens

Berry & Company, a CG Life Company

[email protected]

