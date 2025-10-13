Solugen and American Rheinmetall Munitions Partner to Make American Energetics More Affordable

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solugen, a Texas-based chemical manufacturer pioneering scalable domestic production of critical materials for defense and industrial applications, today announced a partnership with American Rheinmetall Munitions (ARM), a leading U.S. provider of innovative munitions technologies headquartered in Vienna, VA. Together, the companies will expand the availability of affordable, U.S.-made energetics.

The collaboration brings together Solugen's ability to lower the cost and improve the availability of critical energetics inputs with ARM's proven capacity to integrate those materials into advanced munitions and deliver them to the warfighter. The companies will reinforce the resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base and ensure that affordability and availability remain central to America's overmatch advantage.

This partnership highlights ARM's role as an early mover in adopting new solutions while underscoring Solugen's broader commitment to work across the defense ecosystem—helping primes, integrators, and the government alike secure affordable, CONUS-based supply chains for energetics.

"Our collaboration with Solugen enhances the scalability and speed at which we can deliver advanced energetics, while driving down cost. It's a strategic step that strengthens the U.S. defense industrial base and ensures critical technologies reach the Warfighter faster," Gary Goodwin, CEO, American Rheinmetall Munitions.

"Solugen is committed to helping the defense community secure resilient, U.S.-based supply chains while bending the cost curve for next-gen energetics," said Sean Hunt, PhD, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Solugen. "By collaborating with ARM—and with other leaders across the sector—we're building pathways that make advanced energetics more affordable and more accessible for America's defense."

In parallel, Solugen continues its important work under the Department of War's Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program (DBIMP), where it was awarded a contract to advance bioindustrial manufacturing capabilities and scale up critical defense-relevant molecules. This program directly complements Solugen's partnership with ARM by ensuring resilient, domestic production of precursors that feed into advanced energetics.

Solugen and ARM will share more about their collaboration and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make the partnership official at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday October 14, at 9am on the American Rheinmetall booth #1339. Visitors are welcome to engage with the team to learn more on site.

About Solugen



Solugen is a Texas-based chemical manufacturer pioneering scalable, domestic production of critical materials for defense and industrial applications. By making energetics inputs more cost-effective and more available, Solugen strengthens CONUS supply chains and supports faster adoption of advanced energetics across the defense sector.

About American Rheinmetall Munitions

American Rheinmetall Munitions is a leading U.S. provider of innovative munitions technologies, offering advancements in lethality with next-generation weapon systems. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, with production facilities in Camden, Arkansas, and Windham, Maine, ARM integrates advanced energetics into munitions to provide sustained overmatch for the U.S. Warfighter.

