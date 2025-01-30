Solugen CEO Appointed to Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Advanced Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solugen CEO and Co-Founder, Gaurab Chakrabarti, has been appointed to the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology (VCAT) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. This appointment highlights Solugen's commitment to advancing innovative, sustainable solutions while contributing to national initiatives on technological leadership and industrial progress.

Solugen CEO & Co-Founder, Gaurab Chakrabarti, MD, PhD

"NIST has been instrumental in advancing standards, fostering innovation, and strengthening U.S. industrial competitiveness for over a century," said Gaurab Chakrabarti. "In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, their work is vital to sustaining economic growth and industrial resilience. I'm honored to bring Solugen's perspective and support policies that drive innovation and bolster our nation's manufacturing capabilities."

The VCAT is a distinguished federal advisory committee that offers strategic recommendations on NIST's policies, organizational structure, budget priorities, and initiatives. Its annual report to Congress through the Secretary of Commerce provides actionable insights that have driven advancements in key areas such as cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, quantum science, artificial intelligence, and advanced materials research. Through these efforts, NIST continues to serve as a catalyst for addressing today's most pressing industrial challenges and advancing technological progress.

This appointment reflects Solugen's alignment with this Administration's priorities, such as advancing sustainable manufacturing, enhancing energy independence, and building resilient supply chains. By joining VCAT, Chakrabarti will contribute actionable insights to modernize infrastructure, strengthen the industrial base, and foster partnerships to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies.

