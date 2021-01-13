Soluno acquires cloud telephony division from NetNordic

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The agreement reflects both companies' ambition to be leaders within their core businesses, which also means consolidating the markets.

"We're honored to welcome associates and customers from NetNordic to our business," says Mattias Ohde, CEO Soluno Sweden. "It's a fantastic opportunity to leverage the skills and talents of this team, honor their legacy, and strengthen our footprint."

Soluno will leverage NetNordic's excellent cross-border expertise to its increasingly international customer base and benefit from the senior experience in sales, support, and product.

"It is a natural move for both companies," says Fredrik Rosman, CEO NetNordic Sweden AB. "NetNordic's ambition is to be a market leader within the business areas in which we are active. The UCaaS market is getting consolidated, and the opportunity for a leading role is limited. Soluno is a market leader in Cloud Telephony, and we believe that Soluno is a great owner long term for this division, for both customers and employees."

Both companies assure the customers that nothing will change in the short term and that Soluno will communicate any future changes with good foresight.

"Soluno's growth and innovation strategy includes both organic growth and an M&A strategy. The consolidation pace has accelerated fast during the last couple of years, and we are likely to see most of the smaller providers getting acquired by the leading 20 in Europe," says Mattias Ohde, CEO of Soluno Sweden.

Christian Hed, CMO Soluno, +46(0)8-562 696 03, [email protected]

About Soluno

Soluno is one of the leading UCaaS providers in Europe with +200.000 users in the cloud. Driving the future of Business Communications by offering a mobile-first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

For more information about Soluno, visit www.soluno.com

About NetNordic

NetNordic is a Nordic system integrator, specialized in the area of network, security, data center and business communication. NetNordic deliver customer specialized solutions and services. We always strive to be our customers' "Best Companion", we want to help our customers with their digital enablement through design, delivery and management of next generation services and solutions. NetNordic is headquartered in Oslo. NetNordic had approximately 1.8 billion NOK revenue (pro forma) in 2019. The company has approximately 460 employees, and our solutions are distributed through subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Majority shareholder in NetNordic is Norvestor. Read more at www.netnordic.com

