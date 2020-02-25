Solution to the Existential Threat to American Democracy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisdom Company announces a Creating Unity Through Mutual Respect workshop which provides the framework to stop foreign countries' intended goal of sowing distrust in our 2020 election, and turning Americans against each other in a way that weakens our national unity. The course builds the foundation to rebuild our national unity.

The workshop shows how to transcend extremism and polarization, and create a new American identity that transcends and unites all of the country's subgroups so we can work together as one people to create a better future for all. The application of the higher state of unity both incorporates and moves civility to a whole new level. The workshop is based on experiential and empirical wisdom-based research to transform a culture of contempt into a culture of compassion.

The mutual respect training course is designed around 12 unity–building steps to help attendees disagree without disrespecting the other person, view opposite political positions as integral parts of a whole solution, and create harmonious consensus with people that you disagree with to re-unify this nation.

The workshop helps people be able to better defend their beliefs through robust dialogue, create common ground with people that they disagree with and become healing unifiers who can turn conflict into conversations.

