Solution Tree Bestseller Equips Teams With Tools to Become Agents of Positive Change

This comprehensive book of field-tested, easy-to-use tools provides an explicit structure for collaborative teams and is organized around the four critical questions of a PLC at Work:

What is it we want our students to know and be able to do?

How will we know if each student has learned it?

How will we respond when some students do not learn it?

How will we extend the learning for students who have demonstrated proficiency?

"If there is one thing we know about improving schools, it's that nothing has a greater impact on student learning than organizing teachers into collaborative teams committed to studying their practice together," says the author. "These professional learning teams can do so much more than their members can do alone."

The resources and best practices contained in The Big Book of Tools for Collaborative Teams in a PLC at Work form a powerful guide to help educators establish team norms, navigate common challenges, and develop collective teacher efficacy.

"Bill provides a teacher's voice for teachers' work as he guides teams through troubleshooting collaborative challenges as only someone who has lived PLCs can."

—Joe O'Brien, assistant principal for curriculum and instruction, Vernon Hills High School, Illinois

"William Ferriter has done it again! In The Big Book of Tools for Collaborative Teams in a PLC at Work, Mr. Ferriter provides over one hundred tools that can be used to guide collaborative work in your schools. . . . This book should be mandatory for every PLC practitioner. What an amazing resource!"

—Bo Ryan, principal, CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School, Connecticut

About the Author

William M. Ferriter uses his 29 years of experience as a full-time classroom teacher to design professional development sessions for educators on topics ranging from establishing professional learning communities and effective systems of intervention to integrating meaningful differentiation, extension, and student-involved assessment opportunities into classroom instruction.

