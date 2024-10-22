Solution Tree Bestseller Offers K-12 Teams a Step-by-Step Process for Unit Planning and Design

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree Press is pleased to announce that The 15-Day Challenge: Simplify and Energize Your PLC at Work® by Maria Nielsen has reached bestseller status, selling more than 25,000 copies since its publication in February of this year. Written for K–12 collaborative teams, the book offers educators quick tips and tools to jump-start the process to implement a collaborative, results-oriented PLC at Work.

In The 15-Day Challenge, Nielsen presents a practical, step-by-step unit-planning process aligned with the three big ideas and four critical questions of a PLC at Work. Packed with daily exercises and reflections, teams will feel empowered in their unit and intervention planning. The book's easy-to-use templates will help teams establish essential learning standards and design common assessments. Relatable insights from real-world elementary and secondary educators, who have participated in the 15-Day Challenge, guide teams along their journey. Each chapter includes a QR code teams can scan to watch a video of the steps in action.

Anthony Muhammad, internationally recognized presenter and practitioner, said, "Maria Nielsen has created a practical and comprehensive road map for any school that wants to move from rhetoric to action. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in truly enhancing their impact on student learning."

Maria Nielsen is an educational speaker and author who specializes in supporting teachers and administrators in the areas of professional learning communities (PLCs), response to intervention (RTI), school culture, curriculum design, the highly engaged classroom, and assessment systems. She works with state departments, colleges, districts, schools, and teacher teams across the United States. She has also presented internationally at the Shanghai PLC at Work® Institute in Shanghai, China.

