Solution Tree Books Earn Bronze in Both Foreword INDIES and IPPY Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree Press announces its recent award winners in both the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards and the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY). The Green Literacy Handbook by Jen Cullerton Johnson and Mary K. Gove, earned bronze in the Foreword INDIES education category. Little Learners, Big Hearts by Christine Mason, Randy Ross, Orinthia Harris, and Jillayne Flanders received the bronze in IPPY's Education I category.

Foreword Reviews, a book review journal focusing on independently published books, celebrated a selection of outstanding books published in 2025 by small, independent, and university presses. According to the Foreword Reviews website, the INDIES receives thousands of book submissions each year. More than 100 librarians and booksellers take part in the judging process, narrowing down finalists in 55 categories to gold, silver, and bronze winners that "truly represent the best in independent publishing."

Celebrating its 30th year, the IPPY Awards recognize books that exemplify independent spirit and publishing excellence across a wide range of genres. With over 100 categories and thousands of entries from around the world, the IPPYs continue to highlight the creativity, innovation, and impact of independent authors and publishers.

Kendra Slayton, publisher of Solution Tree Press, offers this statement on the news of these awards. "We're so pleased that The Green Literacy Handbook and Little Learners, Big Hearts have been named award winners! To see books that the authors are so passionate about and have put their hearts into to earn such recognition is very exciting. We're proud to have been able to help these authors bring their vision to life and to have had a hand in creating two wonderful resources for educators."

Brick by Brick by Kjell Fenn earned honors as an IPPY finalist.

About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti, online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more about Solution Tree.

About Foreword Reviews

Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. In print and online, its FOLIO award-winning design and editorial content have made the magazine a favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers—an excellent resource when it comes to purchasing books. Foreword INDIES and the fee-for-review Clarion service complement our online content and print magazine, helping to showcase diverse independent presses and their authors for over 26 years. The Library Insights Summit, held pre-ALA, is a collaborative, day-long conference co-hosted by Foreword that provides publishers and librarians with space to network and learn from each other.

About the IPPYs

Established in 1996, the Independent Publisher Book Awards were created to bring increased recognition to exemplary independent, university, and self-published books. The IPPYs are open to independent authors and publishers from around the globe, honoring books created for an English-speaking audience. A panel of expert judges—including librarians, booksellers, reviewers, and designers—evaluate entries based on quality of content, originality, and design. By awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals in each category, the IPPYs shine a spotlight on books that break new ground and make meaningful contributions to literature and culture.

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Solution Tree

Scott Brown, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

800.733.6786 ext. 908

SOURCE Solution Tree