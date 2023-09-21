Solutions by Text Appoints New Chief Product Officer to Bring Payments & Messaging into New, Autonomous Era

The Company Welcomes Software and Payments Industry Leader Nick Babinsky

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), creator of FinText (™), an embedded messaging and payments platform for consumer finance businesses, today announced the appointment of Nick Babinsky as its Chief Product Officer. 

Under his leadership, Nick will steer SBT's product innovation and strategic direction to elevate industry standards and drive exceptional value for customers by ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation. Throughout his career, Nick has overseen product management teams that have scaled innovative ACH and card-based software solutions, while also orchestrating successful partnerships with global banking and fintech entities. Operating in both private and public company leadership roles, Nick played a pivotal part in Billtrust's ascent as the leader in B2B payments. 

"SBT is pioneering the way companies communicate and transact with consumers, and Nick's leadership will be integral to pushing the boundaries in how we design the future of frictionless payments by text message," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "We're thrilled to have Nick on board and look forward to the many contributions he will bring to SBT, our customers, and their consumers as we transform how businesses power their performance through text.

Solutions by Text made today's announcement in advance of its upcoming customer conference, FinText 2023, that will take place October 16-18 in Nashville. The industry event will focus on how businesses can accelerate revenue through the convergence of real time payments within rich messaging experiences, while preparing lenders for 2024 regulatory changes. Additionally, SBT recently established its first-ever Customer Advisory Board made up of a cross-section of experts in the consumer finance world, with a collective mission to get ahead of trends and move the industry forward. The board will specifically focus on the end consumer experience and driving results for businesses, and includes executives from SBT customers such as Lending Club, CMI Group, PayCourt, Resurgent Capital, Southern Auto Finance Company (SAFCO), and others within the consumer finance and collections space. 

To learn more about Solution by Text's compliant solutions through the power of texting, please visit solutionsbytext.com.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText(™), empowering consumer financial services companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real time. SBT has provided compliance-first conversational messaging solutions since 2008 and is reimagining text and payments to create a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for companies and their consumers.

