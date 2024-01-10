Solutions by Text and Prodigal Join Forces to Transform Consumer Finance with AI-Powered Intelligence

News provided by

Solutions by Text

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DALLAS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), the enterprise messaging and payments platform for consumer finance businesses, today announced its partnership with Prodigal, the pioneer of AI-powered consumer finance intelligence.

At a time when businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of leveraging data for strategic decision-making, this collaboration makes Prodigal's unique ability to deliver real-time information from customer conversations available to consumer finance teams that use SBT for full-funnel text messaging.

As experts in the consumer finance space, with customers spanning banks and credit unions, lenders and loan servicers, collections and fintech, Prodigal and SBT equip finance businesses with intelligence to boost revenue, reduce losses, and improve the customer and borrower experience.

Using Prodigal's tools to analyze consumer communications enables SBT customers to hone their outreach strategy, including identifying the best time, day, frequency, channel, and even messaging to increase customer engagement. By integrating Prodigal's advanced analytics solutions, Solutions by Text aims to empower its customers with actionable intelligence derived from data-driven decision-making.

Prodigal's proprietary AI Intent Engine is trained on more than 300 million consumer finance conversations, delivering expertise so businesses can improve the KPIs that drive revenue, including open, click, and payment rates.

SBT empowers consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real time.  Serving 1,000+ customers, SBT is a leading enterprise software platform providing compliance-first conversational messaging solutions with a focus on loan repayment, reducing operational costs, and mitigating compliance risks SBT has reimagined consumer engagement over text to create a seamless and optimized experience for companies and their consumers. 

"Partnering with Prodigal and offering their artificial business intelligence to our customers will drive powerful results for the businesses on our platform," said David Baxter, CEO at SBT. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting partners with world-class capabilities to our customers, representing the most innovative and effective solutions when combined with our FinText™ platform."

Prodigal is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Partnering with Solutions by Text aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with actionable intelligence," said Shantanu Gangal, CEO at Prodigal. "The combination of Solutions by Text's communications expertise and Prodigal's advanced analytics will create a synergistic effect, offering clients a holistic solution to drive their business forward."

Together, SBT and Prodigal are poised to deliver a powerful and integrated solution that addresses the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic market. 

Both companies will be present at the ARMTech conference in Nashville January 17-19, 2024, at booths 44 and 46.

For more information about Solutions by Text, visit solutionsbytext.com.

For more information about Prodigal, visit prodigaltech.com

Media Contact
Maggie Truax
Archie Group for Solutions by Text
+1.315.730.5101
maggie.truax@archiegroup.com

SOURCE Solutions by Text

Also from this source

Solutions by Text and Datos Insights Unveil New Research on Consumer Bill Payments

Solutions by Text and Datos Insights Unveil New Research on Consumer Bill Payments

Solutions by Text (SBT) – the brand behind FinText (™), an embedded messaging and payments platform for consumer finance businesses – today unveiled...
Solutions by Text Launches Embedded Payments Over Text

Solutions by Text Launches Embedded Payments Over Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) – the brand behind FinText ™, an embedded messaging and payments platform for consumer finance businesses – today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.