Solutions by Text and Prodigal Join Forces to Transform Consumer Finance with AI-Powered Intelligence

DALLAS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), the enterprise messaging and payments platform for consumer finance businesses, today announced its partnership with Prodigal, the pioneer of AI-powered consumer finance intelligence.

At a time when businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of leveraging data for strategic decision-making, this collaboration makes Prodigal's unique ability to deliver real-time information from customer conversations available to consumer finance teams that use SBT for full-funnel text messaging.

As experts in the consumer finance space, with customers spanning banks and credit unions, lenders and loan servicers, collections and fintech, Prodigal and SBT equip finance businesses with intelligence to boost revenue, reduce losses, and improve the customer and borrower experience.

Using Prodigal's tools to analyze consumer communications enables SBT customers to hone their outreach strategy, including identifying the best time, day, frequency, channel, and even messaging to increase customer engagement. By integrating Prodigal's advanced analytics solutions, Solutions by Text aims to empower its customers with actionable intelligence derived from data-driven decision-making.

Prodigal's proprietary AI Intent Engine is trained on more than 300 million consumer finance conversations, delivering expertise so businesses can improve the KPIs that drive revenue, including open, click, and payment rates.

SBT empowers consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real time. Serving 1,000+ customers, SBT is a leading enterprise software platform providing compliance-first conversational messaging solutions with a focus on loan repayment, reducing operational costs, and mitigating compliance risks SBT has reimagined consumer engagement over text to create a seamless and optimized experience for companies and their consumers.

"Partnering with Prodigal and offering their artificial business intelligence to our customers will drive powerful results for the businesses on our platform," said David Baxter, CEO at SBT. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting partners with world-class capabilities to our customers, representing the most innovative and effective solutions when combined with our FinText™ platform."

Prodigal is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Partnering with Solutions by Text aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with actionable intelligence," said Shantanu Gangal, CEO at Prodigal. "The combination of Solutions by Text's communications expertise and Prodigal's advanced analytics will create a synergistic effect, offering clients a holistic solution to drive their business forward."

Together, SBT and Prodigal are poised to deliver a powerful and integrated solution that addresses the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic market.

Both companies will be present at the ARMTech conference in Nashville January 17-19, 2024, at booths 44 and 46.

