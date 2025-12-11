SOLV Energy Names a Chief Legal Officer and Secretary to Support Strategic Growth

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy ("SOLV Energy" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Adam Forman as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, reinforcing the Company's commitment to operational excellence and strategic expansion.

Adam brings over 25 years of legal experience and leadership in the energy sector, including roles as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at EnLink Midstream and senior positions at Kinder Morgan. His expertise in governance, compliance and complex transactions will help SOLV Energy scale its services and expand into new markets.

"Adam's deep experience guiding legal and compliance functions for large, dynamic organizations will be invaluable as we pursue ambitious growth opportunities," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "His leadership strengthens our ability to navigate evolving business needs while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and governance."

"I'm excited to join SOLV Energy and support its continued growth," said Adam Forman. "The Company has a strong foundation and significant opportunities ahead, and I look forward to contributing to its success."

Adam joins a seasoned legal team dedicated to supporting SOLV Energy's mission of delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions. This addition underscores the Company's focus on building a strong foundation for long-term success.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 146 operating power plants, representing over 18 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

SOURCE SOLV Energy