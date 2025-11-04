SOLV Energy Selected as EPC Services Provider for 209MWdc Solar Project in Texas

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy is proud to announce its selection by Sol Systems as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services provider for a 209MWdc solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Uvalde, Texas. This project marks the second collaboration between SOLV Energy and Sol Systems, following the successful completion of the 342MWdc Eldorado solar project in Eldorado, Illinois.

SOLV Energy will deliver EPC services for the solar PV field and high-voltage substation. Commercial operation is expected in 2026.

With nearly 8.5 gigawatts of generating capacity constructed across Texas, SOLV Energy brings a regionally focused execution model that leverages deep experience in navigating local terrain, permitting and environmental conditions to deliver reliable, high-performance builds.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Sol Systems," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "Following the success of Eldorado, this next collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality power infrastructure."

"SOLV Energy is a trusted partner that shares our commitment to building renewable energy projects that deliver both performance and purpose," said Dan Diamond, Chief Development Officer at Sol Systems. "This 209 MWdc project represents the next chapter in our collaboration - one that strengthens domestic energy infrastructure, creates good jobs in Texas, and delivers lasting value to the communities where we operate."

The Texas solar project is expected to power approximately 57,935 homes annually and will create around 300 construction jobs during peak activity.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 142 operating power plants, representing over 17 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

