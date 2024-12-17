SOLV Energy Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Safety, Bryan Schertz

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy announced that Bryan Schertz has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Safety to lead strategic initiatives in safety and training across the company's operational divisions. The addition of this position underscores SOLV Energy's commitment to delivering top-tier services to its customers while prioritizing safety and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

With 30 years of Health, Safety, Quality and Environmental (HSQE) management expertise, Bryan specializes in developing effective management systems, risk assessments and compliance strategies that drive operational success. Prior to joining SOLV Energy, he served as Vice President, HSQE at renewable energy company, RES Group.

"Bryan brings over three decades of extensive experience managing safety and health programs across various industries, including renewable energy, construction, and safety consulting," said SOLV Energy CEO, George Hershman. "We're confident his experience and fresh perspective will drive an innovative approach to safety and training as we continue to scale."

"SOLV Energy is a recognized renewable energy leader with a deep bench of expertise and strong relationships within the industry," said Bryan Schertz. "I look forward to collaborating across SOLV's executive, project and safety teams and with industry partners to enhance SOLV's program and cultivate a culture that intuitively integrates safety excellence into every phase of our work."

The appointment reinforces SOLV's focus on expanding its operational leadership team to support nationwide delivery of EPC and O&M services for PV, BESS and high voltage facilities. Recent additions to the SOLV Energy team include Jesse Jackson, Bud DeGraw and Eli Mastin as Directors of Energy Storage, Quality Control, and Operational Excellence, respectively.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Since 2008, SOLV Energy has earned one of the industry's largest EPC and O&M portfolios, surpassing 20 GW of installed and awarded utility-scale solar and storage projects and operating 15+ GW of renewable energy assets across the U.S. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

