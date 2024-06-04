Solvd Appoints Adam Gabrault as New CEO

--Former Division President at SoftServe, Gabrault Joins Solvd to Drive Growth and Innovation Under Siguler Guff's Majority Ownership--

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvd Inc., an end-to-end software engineering company and global technology consultancy, today announced that it has appointed Adam Gabrault as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gabrault succeeds Alexey Khursevich, Solvd's outgoing CEO, who will continue to remain involved with the Company. Solvd is a portfolio company of Siguler Guff, a leading global multi-strategy private market investment firm with approximately $17 billion of assets under management.

Adam Gabrault Solvd Inc.'s New Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Gabrault is a seasoned IT consulting veteran with a proven track record of leading and growing world-class teams that provide enterprise-grade solutions for Fortune 500 clients in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. With nearly 20 years of experience working with enterprise and ISV (independent software vendor) clients across various industries, Mr. Gabrault excels in driving digital and business transformations that deliver measurable business and client value.

Before joining Solvd, Mr. Gabrault served as the President of the America's Strategic Vertical division at SoftServe, during which time he drove substantial revenue growth and cultivated strategic partnerships across the technology landscape. At SoftServe, he led sales, solutions, delivery and client success for their Healthcare, Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Retail clients in North America. His extensive leadership experience also includes roles at Virtusa, State Street Global Advisors, Mobiquity, Experian Data Quality, Micros-Retail, and APN Outdoor.

Igor Vayner, Chairman of Solvd, said, "We are very excited to have Adam join Solvd as our new CEO. Adam has a track record in high-performance global teams that enable clients to tackle challenging technology issues by delivering transformative solutions enhancing their competitiveness and market positioning. Under Adam's leadership, I am confident that we will capture a massive opportunity that lies ahead of us. Adam's vision for Solvd aligns with our ambitious mission of delivering cutting-edge engineering to our Fortune 500 clients across product development, digital experience & design, DevOps & cloud, data engineering, and artificial intelligence."

Mr. Gabrault added, "I am thrilled to join Solvd and have the enormous opportunity to lead the company through its next phase of transformative growth and innovation. Solvd's commitment to engineering excellence and its client-centric approach are what drew me to this role. I look forward to leveraging my experience by working with our clients, teams and partners to further Solvd's position as a leader in digital engineering services, fostering growth, and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Head of Emerging Markets at Siguler Guff and a member of the Solvd Board, added, "Adam's leadership is precisely what Solvd requires at this moment in time in order to achieve further scale across an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape. Adam is a proven operator and his expertise in expanding business capabilities across various leading organizations in the sector will undoubtedly accelerate Solvd's growth outlook."

About Solvd

Solvd is an end-to-end software engineering and consulting company headquartered in California with over 800 employees located across Latin America, North America, and Europe. Solvd delivers exceptional engineering and digital solutions to Fortune 500 clients across high-growth industries including financial services, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, social media, software, and more. The services list covers all aspects and needs of modern businesses, including software product development, digital experience & design, DevOps & cloud, data, and AI/ML services. To get more information about Solvd and, please visit https://www.solvd.com.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm, which together with its affiliates, has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and over 30 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include opportunistic and private credit, small business private equity, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds, and customized separate accounts. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, West Palm Beach, FL, and Houston, TX. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

Media Contacts:

For Solvd

Amanda Wang

[email protected]

For Siguler Guff

Jeffrey Taufield

[email protected]

SOURCE Solvd Inc.; Siguler Guff