Solve Busy Weeknights with Simple, Satisfying Meals

Jan. 8, 2024

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Juggling those weeknight responsibilities including homework, catching up on emails, after-school activities, social events and more can leave families scrambling when it comes time for dinner. When your busy schedule leaves little time to spend in the kitchen, turn to family favorites you can put on the table in 20 minutes or less to give loved ones the fuel they need without sacrificing taste or quality.

Take Taco Tuesdays to a new level (without the hassle) with this deconstructed version of classic fish tacos. Served over a bed of quinoa and drizzled with yogurt crema, these Baja Fish Taco Bowls let you switch up average taco nights by swapping out tortillas and shells for quick-cooking, protein-packed quinoa mixed with nutrient-dense kale. This easy, satisfying meal adds deliciously seasoned fish, creamy avocado and hearty whole grains to your diet with a lighter version of Baja sauce as a perfect companion for fish tacos.

At its core, this tasty weeknight meal relies on the ease and light, nutty flavor of Success Tri-Color Boil-in-Bag Quinoa, which is ready in just 10 minutes. It's packed with protein, all nine essential amino acids and is a good source of fiber, making it a perfect solution for busy moments whether your loved ones eat vegan, vegetarian or a mix of everything.

If a jam-packed calendar calls for a light dinner, or you're searching for a quick side to pair with your protein of choice, add a little color to the table with this Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad. Brimming with tasty, colorful ingredients like bell peppers, cucumbers and more, it's a wholesome and satisfying way to recharge after a long day.

Take the guesswork out of cooking this flavorful salad with 100% whole grain Success Boil-in-Bag Brown Rice, offering high-quality, pre-cooked grains that's ready in just 10 minutes without measure or mess. It leaves you with a serving of fluffy, nutty brown rice that cooks up perfectly every time to take some stress out of family dinners.

Visit SuccessRice.com to find more recipe solutions for busy weeknights.

Baja Fish Taco Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4

2

bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa

2

tablespoons olive oil

4

white-fleshed fish fillets (5-6 ounces each)

1

teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2

teaspoon salt

3/4

cup plain Greek yogurt

1

tablespoon lime zest

1

teaspoon lime juice

1/4

teaspoon ground cumin

4

cups packed baby kale

1

ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced

Prepare quinoa according to package directions.

In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Season fish with Cajun seasoning and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until fish is lightly browned and starts to flake. Set aside.

In small bowl, stir yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and cumin.

In medium bowl, toss quinoa with kale. Divide between four bowls. Top each with fish, sliced avocado and dollop of yogurt and lime crema.

Substitutions: Use taco seasoning or chili powder in place of Cajun seasoning. Use arugula or baby spinach instead of kale.

Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4

1

bag Success Brown Rice

1

cup cooked green or brown lentils

1

cup edamame, cooked, cooled and shelled

1

red bell pepper, diced

1

cucumber, diced

1/4

cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4

cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4

cup roasted almonds and sunflower seeds (optional)

Dressing:

2

tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2

tablespoons lemon juice

1

tablespoon Dijon mustard

1

clove garlic, minced

1/8

teaspoon salt

1/8

teaspoon black pepper

Prepare rice according to package directions.

In large mixing bowl, combine rice, lentils, edamame, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and parsley. Toss gently to combine.

To make dressing: In separate small bowl, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper until well combined.

Toss salad with dressing until well combined. Sprinkle with roasted almonds and sunflower seeds, if desired.

