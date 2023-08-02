Solve the Crime & Dance the Night Away: Death at the Disco Unleashes an Electrifying Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Show & Dance Party.

News provided by

Quiet Events Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 14:17 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey of mystery and dancing as Death at the Disco makes its debut. This one-of-a-kind immersive theater experience combines the captivating allure of a murder mystery with the infectious energy of a '70s-themed silent disco party, promising an unforgettable evening. The show is set at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, an amazing club with views of the Empire State Building.

Death at the Disco - An Electrifying Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Show & Dance Party
Death at the Disco - An Electrifying Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Show & Dance Party

"Death at the Disco" transports audiences to a time the dance floors pulsed with the rhythm of groovy beats. As the night unfolds, guests will find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, as secrets and betrayals come to light in a high-stakes game of whodunit. It's up to the audience to decipher the clues, follow the evidence, and uncover the killer's identity.

This is no ordinary murder mystery. Each audience member will don a set of Quiet Events wireless headphones, allowing them to listen to private conversations of the suspects that are bugged.  Once the murderer is caught, the dance party continues till 2 am with music from the '70s, Top 40 dance hits, and hip-hop.

Don't miss your chance to become a part of the story, solve the mystery, and dance the night away at this incredibly fun off-Broadway production produced by BroadwayMurderMysteries & powered by Quiet Events

Limited tickets are available for purchase for the performance on September 16, 2023 at DeathAtTheDisco.com.

SOURCE Quiet Events Inc.

