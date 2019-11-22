Solvent Evaporation Market Worth $694 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Solvent Evaporation Market size is expected to reach USD 694 million by 2024 from USD 487 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68290365

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth of the biologics sector, increasing research and development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals.

By type, the rotary evaporators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

The rotary evaporators segment is estimated to account for the majority of the Solvent Evaporators Market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient & pure samples, growing investments in research & development by research institutes, rising demand for industrial-scale automation in terms of digitization, and the growing need for advanced analytical tools during drug diagnosis & research studies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solvent Evaporation Market"

77 – Tables

26 – Figures

138 – Pages

In the solvent evaporator market, by the end-user, the research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing drug development studies and the rising demand for continuous innovation and enhancement of existing products.

Get 10% Customization Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=68290365

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Solvent Evaporation Market

The North American market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in life sciences R&D, rising focus on improving the safety and quality of healthcare, growing efforts to increase the output of the healthcare industry, growth in the biosimilars and generics market, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.

The prominent players in the Solvent Evaporators Market include Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Biotage AB (Sweden), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steroglass Srl (Italy), Organomation Associates, Inc. (US), KNF Neuberger, Inc. (US), BioChromato, Inc. (Japan), Radleys (UK), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Abel Industries Canada Ltd. (Canada), DOÐA Limited (Turkey), ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Inc. (China), Asahi Glassplant Inc. (Japan), EYELA (Japan), Pope Scientific, Inc. (US), and SP Industries, Inc. (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Laboratory Equipment Services Market by Type (Repair & Maintenance, Calibration, Validation), Contract (Standard, Custom), Equipment (Analytical, Equipment, General, Support), Service Provider (OEM), and End User (Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast to 2024

Laboratory Mixer Market by product (Shaker (Orbital Shaker, Rocker, Roller), Magnetic Stirrer, Vortex Mixer, Overhead Stirrer, Accessories), by end user (Research Laboratory/Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2023

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=68290365

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solvent-evaporation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/solvent-evaporation.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets